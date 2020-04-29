The 2020 edition of the City of Grande Prairie’s City Scrub will look a bit different thanks to COVID-19. Under normal circumstances, the city looks for teams of volunteers to register and focus on specific locations.

However, this year interested residents are being encouraged to clean up garbage within parks or within their neighbourhoods using their own cleaning supplies, including gloves, pickers, and garbage bags.

Residents whose bags do not fit in their curbside cart may request a bag tag. Those involved are also being asked to properly maintain levels of social distancing, among the other COVID-19 related guidelines set down by Alberta Health.

Last year, city crews alone picked up more than 20,000 pounds of garbage during the annual spring deep clean.

For more information, head to the City of Grande Prairie website. The 2020 City Scrub will run until May 8th.