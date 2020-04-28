ATCO Gas and Public Works employees are responding to a gas leak in the Town of Beaverlodge. Town officials say the affected area is on Elevator Road between the granaries, Foster’s Seed and Feed, and Home Hardware.

People are asked to avoid the area. The road is closed and is expected to stay that way into Wednesday as repairs are done.

“Please do not use a motorized vehicle, guns, or dispose of cigarettes in this section of town as it poses a risk to safety,” the town adds.