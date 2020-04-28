One of the confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the County of Grande Prairie has recovered. The latest data from Alberta Health Services shows there are now three active cases and two recovered.

Across Alberta, five more COVID-19 related deaths have been recorded, bringing the total to 80. Another 154 cases have been confirmed for a total of 4,850.

Of those, 1,800 are considered to have recovered. 138,681 tests have been done province-wide.

In the North zone, six more cases were confirmed Tuesday, including one in Big Lakes County and give in the Municipal District of Smoky River. There have been a total of 202 confirmed cases across northern Alberta and 14 deaths.

Tuesday, Premier Jason Kenney released new modelling for the province, which includes a new “low” scenario alongside the “probable” and “elevated” projections. The statistics show 596 people needing hospitalization at the peak, down from the previous probable estimate of 818.

“Why are we seeing lower hospitalization in Alberta than elsewhere? Well, we have the youngest population in the country and we have the best testing program,” remarks Kenney.

Under the new “low” scenario, it’s estimated 298 Albertans will require hospitalization and 95 will require critical care when the virus reaches its peak. Kenney says if current trends continue, this will become the most likely scenario.