While Quebec moves forward with a plan to start re-opening some of its elementary schools after being shut down due to COVID-19, Alberta is nowhere close to going down that road just yet.

Alberta’s Chief Medical Health Officer Dr. Deena Hinshaw was asked on Monday about the possibility of schools in the province even allowing students back this September. Hinshaw says nothing is set in stone yet, adding she will be working with her public health team to provide recommendations on several things, including schools.

“That certainly is something that the discussions around relaunch, what relaunch will look like, what the sequencing will look like, those are all discussions that are happening with the emergency management committee of cabinet.”

Hinshaw says when Alberta schools eventually reopen, measures will have to be in place to mitigate and limit the virus spread.

In-school learning has been cancelled for more than a month now because of COVID-19. Since then, students have largely been taking online classes.