Volunteers with the Khwahish Foundation of Grande Prairie getting ready to prep meals for delivery. (Khwahish Foundation, Facebook)

Despite operating for less than four months, the Khwahish Foundation of Grande Prairie has delivered more than 3,700 meals to the Rotary House, all through volunteerism and helping hands from the community.

Founder Giandeep Khepar says thanks to the support from the Sikh Temple, they’ve been able to steadily provide free food for those inside Rotary House.

“We thought that charity starts at home, and we should do something for our own community here.”

He says the project was started to bridge the gap between supply and demand for food, to form a solution to the problem of hunger and food waste in Grande Prairie.

Khepar says they currently have 15 businesses around the City of Grande Prairie on board keeping them stocked with supplies. The restaurants and cafes, who would normally throw out perfectly edible supplies at closing time, are now offering them up free of charge to the Khwahish Foundation, who then cook up meals for delivery.

He adds that he knows establishments are going through tough economic times, but, in cases like this, a little can go a very long way.

“If one establishment selling 1,000 burgers a day, they can donate one burger, and that can fill someone’s tummy, reduce food waste, and stop hunger for one person.”

If you’re looking to help, you can reach out to the Khwahish Foundation of Grande Prairie on Facebook.