News Several provincial registry services now available remotely SHARE ON: Michael Lumsden, staff Tuesday, Apr. 28th, 2020 A Province of Alberta license plate (2DayFM Staff) The Government of Alberta has announced that registry agents will now be available to work remotely to provide select services by phone, secure email, fax, or mail. The move was made to try and limit the number of residents across the province having to travel in-person to provincial registries during COVID-19, and moving more in line with the Alberta Health recommended distancing measures. The following services will now be offered remotely: All corporate registry services, available by fax or email All personal property registry services, available by fax or email Select motor vehicles services, available by telephone, fax, mail or email (with secure encryption), including: One-year driver’s licence and identification card renewals (with existing photo) Driver’s licence and ID card replacement or cancellation Vehicle registration renewals If no changes are required to a passenger vehicle or motorcycle registrations, one-year renewals can be completed online Duplicate vehicle registration certificates Replacement expiry date stickers for licence plates Vehicle registration transfers (to a new vehicle) Driver abstracts Specialty plate orders Services that require photographs to be taken, for example applying for a new driver’s licence or ID cards must still be completed in person.