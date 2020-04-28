The Government of Alberta has announced that registry agents will now be available to work remotely to provide select services by phone, secure email, fax, or mail.

The move was made to try and limit the number of residents across the province having to travel in-person to provincial registries during COVID-19, and moving more in line with the Alberta Health recommended distancing measures.

The following services will now be offered remotely:

All corporate registry services, available by fax or email

All personal property registry services, available by fax or email

Select motor vehicles services, available by telephone, fax, mail or email (with secure encryption), including:

One-year driver’s licence and identification card renewals (with existing photo)

Vehicle registration renewals

If no changes are required to a passenger vehicle or motorcycle registrations, one-year renewals can be completed online

Duplicate vehicle registration certificates

Replacement expiry date stickers for licence plates

Vehicle registration transfers (to a new vehicle)

Driver abstracts

Specialty plate orders

Services that require photographs to be taken, for example applying for a new driver’s licence or ID cards must still be completed in person.