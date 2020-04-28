Telford Randall Howe has been named a person of interest in a suspicious death which took place in Grande Prairie on April 25th. (Supplied)

The RCMP Major Crimes Unit has released information on a person of interest in connection to the suspicious death which took place in Grande Prairie on Saturday.

Police are looking for Telford Randall Howe, who is also alleged to have also been involved in an aggravated assault incident in Whitecourt on April 16.

Mounties say Howe is also known as “Gremlin” or “G”. Other than last being seen in Grande Prairie, his whereabouts are unknown.

At midnight on April 25th, Grande Prairie RCMP was called to the scene near 106 Avenue and 102 Street to help EMS with an injured male who was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries. The victim, who has been identified by friends and family as Trevor Guillen, died of his injuries in hospital.

Alberta RCMP Major Crimes are asking anyone who knows Telford Howe’s whereabouts, or has information about this incident, to contact Grande Prairie RCMP at 780-831-2340 or your local police. The public is cautioned not to approach Howe as he is considered to be armed and dangerous.