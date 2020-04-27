There have been 60 cases of COVID-19 in the MD of Smoky River as of April 27, 2020 (Alberta.ca)

A handful of COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in the Peace Country. Of the 23 added in the Alberta Health Services North zone Monday, four are in Big Lakes County and five in the Municipal District of Smoky.

Across Alberta, 216 more cases have been confirmed for a total of 4,696. Of those, 87 are in hospital, 20 are in the Intensive Care Unit, and 1,664 are considered to be recovered.

Alberta’s Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw says infection has serious consequences for many people and these are the reasons we cannot give up on our work to prevent the spread of the virus. She adds it can only be defeated with our collective efforts to protect each other.

In the North zone, the total is now 196, with 10,301 people tested. Alberta-wide, 135,442 tests have been done.

There are currently four active cases of COVID-19 in the County of Grande Prairie, along with one recovered. There are two recovered cases in the City.