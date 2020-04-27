RCMP in Whitecourt says a man wanted for the aggravated assault of two people was last seen in Grande Prairie. Police say two people were taken to hospital around 12:45 a.m. on April 16th after they were found with suspicious injuries in a Whitecourt hotel.

The 46-year-old woman and 39-year-old man from Medicine Hat suffered non-life threatening injuries. Warrants for the arrest of the suspect have since been issued.

Telford Randall Howe is charged with aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, committing an indictable offence while disguised, and possession of a weapon for a purpose dangerous to the public.

Mounties say Howe is also known as “Gremlin” or “G”. Other than last being seen in Grande Prairie, his whereabouts are unknown.

Police ask anyone with information to contact the Whitecourt detachment, local RCMP, or Crime Stoppers. The public is warned not to approach him as he is considered to be armed and dangerous.