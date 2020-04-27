RCMP on the scene of a suspicious death in Grande Prairie on April 25, 2020 (MyGrandePrairieNow.com staff)

The RCMP has confirmed to MyGrandePrairieNow.com it is investigating a suspicious death stemming from an incident in the city early Saturday morning. While details remain scarce, police say they were called to the scene at 102nd Street and 106th Avenue around midnight on April 25th and remained there for nearly 12 hours.

It’s expected an autopsy will be conducted on the victim within the next few days. Their name has not been released by police.

However, the victim has been identified by friends and family as Trevor Guillen. According to friend Chris Measor, Guillen is originally from Victoria, B.C. and lived in Grande Prairie with his wife.

Measor says he was the kind of man to give you the shirt off his back.

“Trevor was amazing, he was sweet, he was soft-spoken, never a bad guy,” Measor says.

“You could get him at 2 o’clock or 3 o’clock in the morning and he’d be right there for you to quickly come to fix something in your car just to get you home.”

Measor has also created a GoFundMe page to help the family pay for funeral expenses.