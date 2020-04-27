The Teepee Creek Stampede has been cancelled for the first time in its 100 plus year history. Its board of directors confirmed Monday that the 104th event will not go ahead as planned in July.

“This is an unprecedented circumstance we face and for the first time since its inception in 1917 we are saddened that we will not be coming together this summer. In addition to current government COVID-19 restrictions we also feel an indisputable responsibility to the health and safety of our entire rodeo family.”

The board adds it is assessing all of its options going forward and will host another event as soon as it can.