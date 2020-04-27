Over 10,000 businesses have already applied for the Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy this morning. Since 6 a.m. applications have been accepted here. The 75-percent wage subsidy will allow employers to keep employees or hire back furloughed staff. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the Canada Revenue Agency has partnered with financial institutions and as long as you sign up for direct deposit you should have the money in your account by May 7th.

Trudeau also said the first virtual sitting of parliament will be held tomorrow with an in-person session on Wednesday to deal with new programs and bills for emergency COVID-19 relief.

Trudeau says the plan between the federal and provincial governments to start reopening the economy is a collaborative approach but the provinces have the right and the obligation to determine what is in their citizen’s best interest. There is a set of guidelines and principles that have been agreed to that will help guide decision-makers and medical officers to decide how and when to reopen. Trudeau says some of those include making sure there are enough tracking and testing for COVID-19 available to protect against a surge in cases, as well as making sure there are specific guidelines for different sectors to reopen so it remains safe for workers. Trudeau says he has, “full confidence in the premiers to move forward.”