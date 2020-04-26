ATCO Electric says it is working to restore power to communities south of Peace River. Places like McLennnan, Guy, and Jean Cote have been in the dark since a little before 1:30 a.m. Sunday morning. It’s expected service will be restored by 10 a.m.

The outage means there is also no landline phone service in the Donnelly and Girouxville areas. 9-1-1 dispatchers say cell phone services could also be affected by a weak signal.

The City of Grande Prairie’s fire department, out of which dispatchers work, says a temporary solution is being worked on and TELUS expects lines to be back up by noon.