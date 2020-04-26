An area south of Peace River is without power the morning of April 26, 2020 (ATCO Electric)

ATCO Electric says it is working to restore power to communities south of Peace River. Places like McLennnan, Guy, and Jean Cote have been in the dark since a little before 1:30 a.m. Sunday morning. It’s expected service will be restored by 10 a.m.

The outage means there is also no landline phone service in the Donnelly and Girouxville areas. 9-1-1 dispatchers say cell phone services could also be affected by a weak signal.

The City of Grande Prairie’s fire department, out of which dispatchers work, says a temporary solution is being worked on and TELUS expects lines to be back up by noon.