216 new COVID-19 cases have been reported across Alberta on Saturday, bringing the provincial total to 4,288. One additional death has also been reported in the Calgary zone, the 73rd death related to COVID-19 in the province.

8 of the new cases were confirmed in the AHS North Zone, which pushes the total to 173. That represents approximately 4 percent of the total confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Alberta.

The County of Grande Prairie still has four active cases, with one recovered, while the City of Grande Prairie has no current active cases of the virus, according to AHS data.

In the last 24 hours, 4,718 COVID-19 tests have been completed.