The Trudeau government is supporting fish and seafood processors across Canada. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced $62.5-miilion for the industry to cope with the COVID-19 pandemic. The money will be used to buy personal protective equipment and adapt to health protocols as well as extra refrigeration and space for product. He said the investments in processing will also help fish harvesters.

Trudeau also reviewed his call with the First Ministers last night saying they are working on a coordinated approach on how to reopen the economy. He admitted it would be different from region to region but a national approach based on science and data will help avoid confusion from province to province. He said the next steps are crucial, “If the right steps aren’t in place, we could lose all the progress we have made so far.” Trudeau said they can’t rush to open the economy, “If we don’t have a strong plan to protect people working and prevent the spread of COVID-19.”

As he does every weekend, Trudeau ended the media briefing by speaking directly to kids. Trudeau encouraged kids by saying they are doing really well, “Kids keep doing great, keep helping out around the house, and try to keep up with your schoolwork. We will get through this.”

There will not be any media briefings by the Prime Minister, Ministers, or the Chief Medical Officer of Health on Sunday.