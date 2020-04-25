While many City of Grande Prairie facilities have been closed to prevent the spread of COVID-19, there are still many spaces to get outside this weekend. However, users are reminded to follow the provincial guidelines on outdoor activities when using parks, trails, and outdoor recreation spaces.

“We believe that parks and trails and nature can benefit our community during these challenging times. All residents are encouraged to do their part to use them in a way that respects each other and public health directions.”

City parks, trails, and open green spaces are still available unless signs or barricades say otherwise. The entrances to Muskoseepi Park have been closed off due to concerns about high water levels, and people are asked not to use trails along the Bear Creek.

The City’s skate and bike parks are open, along with the Legion track and ball diamonds and sports fields, so long as they’re not being used by leagues or for organized sports. Tennis courts can also be used, but only for single-player matches.

All City playgrounds, outdoor gyms, and dog parks, as well as basketball, volleyball, and beach volleyball courts, and golf and disc golf courses are closed. The same goes for all public washrooms in parks.

The City warms that if users don’t follow physical distancing, more places could be closed to the public.