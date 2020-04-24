Eight new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the AHS North zone, pushing the total in northern Alberta to 165. Alberta Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw says across the province, 297 confirmed cases were reported between Thursday and Friday, with five additional deaths.

In total, there have been 4,017 confirmed COVID-19 cases across the province since testing began. The number of recovered cases is now 1,397, and 122,447 tests have been done.

Dr. Hinshaw adds that she understands people have become frustrated, especially following the announcements of summer events being cancelled, but says tough decisions have to be made when it comes to successfully battling COVID-19.

“I hear every day of the things Albertans are giving up to fight COVID-19 and it does not seem fair to ask for more,” she says.

“Unfortunately this virus does not respect our feelings, we have no easy options, we only have each other and our commitment to protect one another by continuing to make sacrifices.”

The County of Grande Prairie still has four active cases, with one recovered, while the City of Grande Prairie has no current active cases of the virus, according to AHS data.