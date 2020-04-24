Emergency services in Grande Prairie hold a minute of silence for the victims of the Nova Scotia mass shooting (2DayFM Staff)

Emergency services in Grande Prairie observed a moment of silence Friday to remember those who lost their lives in last weekend’s mass shooting in Nova Scotia. They gathered in the Prairie Mall’s parking lot at 11 a.m., paying tribute while standing next to their service vehicles.

Among the 22 victims was Constable Heidi Stevenson, a 23-year veteran of the Nova Scotia RCMP. Grande Prairie RCMP Staff Sergeant Roy Kennedy says service members were encouraged to gather together to remember the sacrifice she made.

“I think we would be remiss in not, first and foremost, mentioning the 21 other people who lost their lives in this tragic incident that occurred. But, definitely it hits close to home that, during the process of trying to resolve that incident, one of our own is killed in the process.”

Mounties were joined by members of the Grande Prairie Fire Department, Enforcement Services, and EMS. Kennedy says, despite the overwhelming sadness he and other officers feel, they continue to find comfort in their emergency services colleagues.

“It was hard to stay composed while trying to put my words together, just to see everyone that came out and supported us, but the emergency services family is close and when we need each other’s support we can always count on one another.”

After the moment of silence took place, officers and emergency personnel stood at attention for the playing of O Canada.