Firefighters in Teepee Creek are working out of a temporary location after their hall suffered some flooding. The County of Grande Prairie says a group of firefighters from across the region was able to respond quickly and salvage all of the gear and equipment Tuesday.

The supplies have been moved to temporarily and paid responders are still able to respond to calls for service in the area. There are plans to move back into the fire station, but the County says there’s no timeline in place.

It’s noted that electricity and gas connections in the building had to be shut off for safety reasons. That has led to an internet outage in Teepee Creek, which is being restored.

The hamlet is one of many communities in the Peace Country dealing with overland flooding from the spring melt. There is pooling water reported on Highway 674, largely between Range Road 35 and Highway 733.