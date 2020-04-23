Wesley Golden and Zachary Shantz were selected in the 2020 WHL Bantam Draft (Grande Peace Athletic Club)

A pair of locals have made it to the next level of their hockey careers. Zachary Shantz and Wesley Golden of Grande Prairie were selected in the 2020 WHL Bantam Draft Wednesday.

Shantz went in the third round to the Prince George Cougars, while Golden went in the fifth to the Prince Albert Raiders. Both 2005-born players are with the Grande Peace Athletic Club Storm Bantam AAA team.

The Grande Prairie Storm weighed in on their drafting, crediting their hard work, along with that of their parents, teammates, and coaching staff.

“The entire GPAC Bantam AAA team should be very proud of themselves today. Individual success is a product of collaborative effort! Look forward to seeing these guys in Storm colours again next season!”

The draft was conducted online due to the COVID-19 pandemic.