The MD of Greenview has delcared a second state of emergency to deal with flooding (Michael Lumsden, MyGrandePrairieNow.com staff)

Flooding in the Municipal District of Greenview has prompted the municipality to declare a second State of Local Emergency. One is already in place to help it respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Several roads in the MD have been washed out and closed due to the spring melt. Officials say they are dealing with “extraordinary” flooding and damage to municipal infrastructure.

Declaring a State of Local Emergency gives a municipality additional powers to respond to emergencies at home. It must be renewed every seven days or it lapses.