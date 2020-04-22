A group of well-wishing dinosaurs took to the streets in front of a pair of Grande Prairie seniors residences Wednesday to bring some much-needed cheer to residents and front line staff.

Organizer Angi Gronvall says she and her friends wanted to do their part to try to bring some levity and surprise to the days of those inside Emerald Gardens and Prairie Lake seniors community facing isolation.

“Especially the residents, they need a big cheer up; they’re the ones that have to stay in, and it’s hard on them. I think the employees from the care homes and seniors homes don’t get as much as the [front line workers, and] I don’t think they get enough thanks for keeping everyone safe.”

Gronvall, who was joined by a pair of tow truck companies as well as the Grande Prairie Fire Department as part of the parade, says, as an employee of a senior care centre, she knows just how stressful the situation has become.

“I love where I work and I love the people I work with. I hate to see people get down; you know everyone is stressed out, and hopefully, this puts a smile on everybody’s face.”

In all, around 10 people donned the dinosaur costumes for the three-block parade Wednesday afternoon.