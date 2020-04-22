Firefighters in DeBolt were able to successfully rescue a woman and her cat from a flooding home on April 21st (Municipal District of Greenview, Facebook)

It was a happy reunion between a beloved pet and its owner after the two were forced from their home by flooding. The Municipal District of Greenview says the DeBolt fire hall was called to a property where water levels were rising and the home was flooding Tuesday afternoon.

Regional Deputy Fire Chief Gord Meek says the house could only be accessed using a specialized utility vehicle, and firefighters had to navigate through deep water to get to the resident inside. They were able to evacuate her safely and then went back to rescue her beloved cat.

“The firefighters were then able to reunite the grateful homeowner and her cat to bring an end to this particular stressful situation the homeowner was facing,” says Meek.

EMS assessed the woman on scene, and she was released to her family members waiting for her.