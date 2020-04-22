After sitting vacant for more than a decade, demolition on the Park Hotel in downtown Grande Prairie has begun.

An official with the City of Grande Prairie tells MyGrandePrairieNow.com that the demolition effort is slated to begin Wednesday morning. Sections of sidewalk in front of the building have been fenced off, with heavy machinery parked at the back of the hotel ready to begin the work.

Last December, city council agreed to enter into a lease with the building’s current owners, who plan to construct a six-storey multi-use building in the place of the former hotel. The total cost to the building’s owner for demolition and construction is currently sitting at around a minimum of $25 million.