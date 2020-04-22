No one was injured as a result of a fire Wednesday morning in Cobblestone (Supplied, Corie Maslyk)

No one was injured after a fire damaged four homes in the Cobblestone neighbourhood early Wednesday morning.

Fire crews were called to the scene around 2:45 a.m. Wednesday, and when they arrived, found two houses fully engulfed in flames. Firefighters battled the blaze for nearly three hours before it was deemed under control at 5:30.

Fire officials say an additional two houses suffered heat damage, but all occupants from the houses were safe and accounted for.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.