The County of Grande Prairie continues to deal with flooding from spring runoff on many of its roads. It has closed the following roads until further notice due to the spring thaw:

• Range Road 44 from Township Road 724 to Township Road 730

o Detour using Range Road 45

• Range Road 65 from Township Road 722 to Township Road 724

o Detour using Range Road 70 and Range Road 63

• Range Road 80 from Township Road 740 south to Township Road 734

o Detour using Range Road 74

• Township Road 722 from Range Road 111 to Range Road 110

o Detour using Highway 671

• Township Road 730 from Range Road 112 to Range Road 113

o Detour using Highway 672

• Township Road 734 from Range Road 84 to Range Road 85

o Detour using Township Road 735

• Township Road 714 and Range Road 42 west intersection

o Detour using Range Road 41 and Range Road 43 to Highway 670

• Range Road 52 between Township Road 732 and Township Road 734

o Detour using Range Road 53 north or south and Range Road 51 north or south

• Range Road 62 from Township Road 672 to Highway 672

o Detour using Range Road 63 or Highway 2

• Range Road 75 from Highway 59 to Township Road 734

o Detour using Range Road 74

• Township Road 732 from Range Road 52 to Range Road 53

o Detour using Township Road 734 or Township Road 730

• Range Road 31 from Township Road 724 to Township Road 730

o Detour using Range Road 32, Township Road 724 or Township Road 732

• Range Road 41 from Secondary Highway 670 to Highway 43

o Detour using Range Road 35 or Range Road 42

• Township Road 730 from Range Road 31 to Range Road 32

o Detour using Township Road 724 and Township Road 732

• Range Road 53 from Highway 674 south to Township Road 674

o Detour using Range Road 54 and Range Road 52

• Range Road 52 from Township 712 north for 800 metres

o Access to Range Road 53 available from Township Road 714

• Range Road 34 from Township Road 742 to Township Road 744

o Detour using Secondary Highway 733 or Range Road 35

• Township Road 742 from Range Road 34 to Range Road 35

o Detour using Secondary Highway 674 or Township Road 744

• Range Road 55 from 156 Avenue to the City of Grande Prairie limits

o Detour using Range Road 54 or Highway 2

• Range Road 114 from Secondary Highway 672 to Range Road 734

o Detour using Range Road 115 or Township Road 734

• Range Road 104 from Township Road 750 to Township Road 752

o Detour using Range Road 103

• Range Road 90 from Township Road 710 to Township Road 712

o Detour using Range Road 92

• Range Road 114 from Township Road 710 to Township Road 705

o Detour using Range Road 115 or Range Road 111A

• Range Road 104 from Township Road 720 and Township Road 722

o Detour using Range Road 103 and Range Road 110

The following roads have reopened after being closed:

• Range Road 113 between Township Road 710 and Township Road 705

• Range Road 112 between Township Road 710 and Township Road 712

Drivers are urged to follow all signage and to not move or go around barricades.

“Closed roads may have hidden hazards, including washouts and erosion. Motorists should also use extreme caution, especially during the night, as road conditions can change rapidly. These road closures are in place to protect people and prevent further damage to roads.”

Any road issues in the County can be reported to the Public Works 24-hour Emergency Line at 780-532-7393.