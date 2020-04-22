The City of Grande Prairie has laid off another 60 employees while redeploying a further 45 staff members. The changes were confirmed to MyGrandePrairieNow.com Tuesday.

“While we all wish things could return to normal today, the reality is that we cannot continue to maintain current staffing levels while the prospect of prolonged facility closures remains,” the City said in a statement. “Unfortunately, that is why we must proceed with further layoffs today.”

The full details surrounding which departments the layoffs came from are now yet known. However, the 45 redeployed staff members will be moved from city-owned recreation facilities and will instead be used to support spring and summer parks positions that the city would normally hire for around this time.

These layoffs come just weeks after 330 casual and temporary employees were also laid off by the City. The majority of those worked at recreation and event facilities like the Eastlink Centre and Revolution Place, which have largely been shuttered due to COVID-19 measures.