While Monday wasn’t exactly blazing, Grande Prairie unofficially set a weather record. The temperature at the Grande Prairie Airport didn’t dip below six degrees Monday, making it the highest low for the day in history.

The average low for April 20th in GP is minus 0.8 degrees, while the average high is 11.5 degrees. It reached a high of 18.2 degrees Monday. The record high for April 20th in Grande Prairie is 26.1 degrees set in 2010.