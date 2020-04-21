The Bear Creek Folk Festival will not be held in Grande Prairie this year. Organizers say they have made the difficult decision to postpone the music festival until August 2021.

“We will miss gathering on the hill, listening to fantastic music from well-known names and hidden gems,” reads a Facebook post. “We will miss celebrating the arts and the Grande Prairie community. And we will miss seeing so many happy faces as friends reunite for such a special weekend.”

It’s noted the health concerns surrounding an event that brings together thousands of people, including visitors and performers from around the world, made hosting it too big of a risk. The plan is to reschedule to August 13-15, 2021.

People who have already purchased tickets can let them be automatically transferred to next year’s event, donate some or all of the price to the Bear Creek Folk Festival Society, or request a refund through the Grande Prairie Live Theatre Box Office by August 1st.

“This is not an easy time for anyone, including those of us in the music industry,” organizers say. “Donating your ticket fee is an excellent way to help the festival prepare for 2021 and support the artists and arts community.”

The festival recently received a $50,000 grant from the City of Grande Prairie. It was earmarked for the 5th annual festival, and can, therefore, be carried forward.