More Peace Country communities are coping with flooding from the spring melt.

The Municipal District of Fairview says it is experiencing overland flooding in many areas of the municipality causing traffic hazards on municipal roads. Travellers are urged to use caution and to follow the directions of local authorities.

In Birch Hills County, it’s reported many areas throughout the county are flooded, with large amounts of water leading to road closures and hazardous driving conditions. Residents are asked to not move barricades or drive around them as many roads are washed out.

The Town of Sexsmith went into emergency mode Monday night when water levels rose and led to flooding. The Town of Peace River had a flood over the weekend, which was believed to be caused by an ice jam in the Pat’s Creek Culvert.