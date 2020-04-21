Despite having to cancel its annual in-person volunteer celebration, the Grande Prairie Volunteer Services Bureau has come up with a couple of new ways to take part in National Volunteer Week.

Starting April 22nd, youth from kindergarten to grade seven are being asked to search for neighbourhood volunteers by looking for stickers in people’s windows. There will be a cash prize for the child who finds the most stickers as well as a draw for all other participants.

“We want kids to go out there and see there are volunteers, and we want people to recognize just how much volunteerism does for this city and region,” says GPVSB Executive Director Carol-Ann Pasemko.

Pasemko says they’ve also created a new website, which will be updated daily, with residents in the region urged to post thank yous and heartfelt messages to volunteers within their community.

She adds while volunteers get recognized for acute actions, she firmly believes that the community at large may not know just how much of their normal lives are impacted by those who just want to lend a hand. For example, those who enjoy baseball in the spring and summer months have volunteers to thank for the diamonds they may be playing on.

“Like through the Stompede organization, who put on their annual event and gave back to the city by building recreational sites like that.”

For those who want to take part in the volunteer search, more information and a downloadable entry form can be foundonline.