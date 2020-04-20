News City looking for ways to reduce 2020 property tax rate SHARE ON: Michael Lumsden, staff Monday, Apr. 20th, 2020 Members of Grande Prairie City Council debating the 2020 municipal budget in November 2019.(Michael Lumsden, mygrandeprairienow.com staff) Staff at Grande Prairie city hall have been tasked with coming up with a way to reduce property taxes this year. In motion approved on Monday, administration will try to create a budget that includes a zero per cent tax increase for the 2020 budget year, and bring it back to a future meeting. As part of the 2020 budget deliberations in November 2019, members of the city council had given the green light to a 1.25 per cent residential property tax increase in 2020. Around $6 million in savings, adjustments and funding cuts were found to get to that point. However, with the COVID-19 pandemic leaving the city with a less than clear economic future, councillors are hoping to alleviate pressure on residents. It’s expected the proposed budget changes will be presented to council no later than mid-May.