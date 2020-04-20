Staff at Grande Prairie city hall have been tasked with coming up with a way to reduce property taxes this year.

In motion approved on Monday, administration will try to create a budget that includes a zero per cent tax increase for the 2020 budget year, and bring it back to a future meeting.

As part of the 2020 budget deliberations in November 2019, members of the city council had given the green light to a 1.25 per cent residential property tax increase in 2020. Around $6 million in savings, adjustments and funding cuts were found to get to that point.

However, with the COVID-19 pandemic leaving the city with a less than clear economic future, councillors are hoping to alleviate pressure on residents. It’s expected the proposed budget changes will be presented to council no later than mid-May.