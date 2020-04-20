The County of Grande Prairie has lifted its ban on OHV use. Fire Marshal Ken Atamanchuk says the municipality is both monitoring the wildfire risk for the region at the same time as it watches global health risks.

“The actions we take are not only to prevent fires, but to reduce the possibility of another disaster that would put additional strain on fire and emergency resources during this COVID-19 pandemic.”

While off-highway vehicles can again be used in the county, a fire ban remains in place, which also covers the towns of Sexsmith, Beaverlodge, and Wembley and the Village of Hythe. All open fires are banned, with the exception of permitted permanent recreational fire pits.

“Remember to check for hot spots on your OHV and continue to practice social distancing out on the trails,” adds Atamanchuk.

The province also says the use of off-highway vehicles for recreational purposes is not prohibited right now.