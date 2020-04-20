Donations to the Rotary Club of Grande Prairie’s COVID-19 Rapid Relief Fund have surpassed the goal set. Another $90,800 has been donated to regional food banks, for a total of $169,650 since the start of April.

That’s when the Rotary Club pledged to donate half of the proceeds from April Dream Home Lottery tickets with a goal of $100,000 in mind.

“The community seems to have really bought into the idea of supporting the region, so it’s the community that’s really jumping onto this, it’s very gratifying,” says Raffle Manager Kevin Hilgers.

Hilgers adds, while they normally help out a wide range of not-for-profits with their dream home lottery sales, the added challenge of social distancing measures has made the success of the rapid relief campaign that much more rewarding.

“It’s a totally new era, but I think that’s why people are excited to be a part of the rapid relief fund. It’s new territory, but it also makes us feel like we’re helping when we all feel so helpless.”

Hilgers says the addition of New Horizon Co-Op into the mix has pushed the generosity even further, with the company giving three per cent of total food sales from a recent shopping day. The efforts kicked in an additional $5,400 into the till. He adds the business community has been exceptional thus far in finding ways to pitch in, even though they’re facing uncertain times.

“I know we will probably have more coming out of the woodwork saying how can we help, and we have already, so it’s quite gratifying.”

In all, seven food banks received cheques on April 20th:

Grande Prairie $71,545

Beaverlodge $3,670

Hythe $2,750

Fairview $3,670

Peace River $1,835

Sexsmith $4,580

Wembley $1,040

Tickets for the $1.4 million Dream Home package in Taylor Estates can be purchased through winadreamhome.ca or by calling 780-513-8887 until April 22nd.