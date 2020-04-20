There will be no Westjet flights from Edmonton to Grande Prairie until at least the first week of June. The airline says the route will be grounded from May 5th through June 4th.

The Grande Prairie Airport had previously said that both Westjet and Air Canada were dropping service to just one flight a day each out of Calgary, but searches of both airlines show varying availability from both cities. The airport had also reduced its hours for commercial air travel from to 3 to 8 p.m. daily as a measure to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

WestJet says it is removing roughly 4,000 weekly flights or 600 daily flights from May 5th through June 4th to address significantly reduced demand.

“The overall demand for travel remains fluid during this ongoing pandemic and we continue to evaluate further reductions.”

Anyone with travel during that time will be notified with their options.