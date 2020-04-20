News GPLT actors take Shakespeare online SHARE ON: Michael Lumsden, staff Monday, Apr. 20th, 2020 Grande Prairie Live Theatre (Erica Fisher, MyGrandePrairieNow.com Actors from the Grande Prairie Live Theatre production of Much Ado About Nothing are taking their stage show into the online realm. Cutting a portion of the play into 10 small scenes, the cast has turned the traditional offering into a social distancing, video-conferencing, office romance called “Ben & Bea: A Distancing Office Romance”. The scenes will be uploaded onto YouTube daily. Actor Derek Hall says they’re excited to be able to try something new for both seasoned theatre-goers, and those who may be new to the world of live performance. “Shakespeare is a challenge anyways, but rather than have someone sit through a two-hour show, each scene [lasts] around three or four minutes.” Hall says with shows like Saturday Night Live and late-night TV hosts trying similar things online, they decided it was worth a shot. He adds one particular online offering pushed them over the edge when it came time to decide to put a new spin on a classic. “Patrick Stewart is doing a Shakespearian sonnet a day on Instagram, so all these things kind of put themselves together to inspire us and show us what is possible.” New episodes of “Ben & Bea: A Distancing Office Romance,” can be found on Derek’s YouTube page. Much Ado About Nothing was originally slated to be performed at the live theatre from March 26th to April 11th.