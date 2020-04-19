Nova Scotia RCMP says “in excess” of ten people have been killed, including a police officer, in a shooting spree in the province.

Police say the 12-hour rampage began Saturday evening and lasted into Sunday morning in several different locations across northern Nova Scotia.

Constable Heidi Stevenson, a 23-year veteran of the force, was killed Sunday morning and another officer is recovering in the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect, 51-year-old Gabriel Wortman, died in an exchange with police at a gas station located about 35 kilometres from Halifax.

RCMP say they can’t say exactly how many victims are involved because some scenes involved in the investigation have yet to be searched.

Police were first called out to a situation involving a man with a firearm Saturday night and they say at one point the suspect was dressed in what appeared to be an RCMP uniform and drove what looked like an RCMP vehicle.

A motivation for the shooting has yet to be determined, according to RCMP, and it’s not known if COVID-19 played a role in what happened.

Police say they are in the early stages of what will be a very detailed investigation and they will provide updates in the coming days.