A state of local emergency has been declared in the Town of Peace River due to flooding in its downtown. The town says Pat’s Creek Culvert started to overflow near the Centennial parking lot around 8:30 p.m. Saturday.

“We suspect an ice jam in the culvert. The jam led to overflowing which has caused flooding near the 100 Avenue and 100 Street area of downtown Peace River.”

Contractors have been called in to help, and tiger dams and earth berms to channel the water through the street towards Riverfront Park. Around 12:20 a.m. Sunday, Public Works started preparations to breach the dike near the washrooms in Riverfront Park to help with water pumping.

The public is asked to avoid the downtown area. Declaring a State of Local Emergency gives a municipality a wide range of powers within their borders, like to put an emergency plan into effect and distribute essential supplies.