Three COVID-19 cases are listed in the City of Grande Prairie as of April 18, 2020. (Alberta.ca)

Three more people have recovered in the Municipal District of Smoky River for a total of 14 recoveries. Two more active cases have also been recorded making it 29 active cases and five deaths in the area.

Grande Prairie has three cases, one active and two recovered. In the county, there are four active cases and one recovered.

The MD of Greenview stays at one active case and one recovered. Big Lakes County is listed at eight active cases and 12 recoveries, along with one death.

Alberta has recorded another 165 new cases of COVID-19 over the past 24 hours as well as one death in the Calgary zone.

Province-wide there have been 51 COVID-19 related deaths with 32 of the deaths occurring at a continuing care facilities. There is now a total of 2,562 cases reported in the province and 1,162 of them are considered recovered.

Over 92,000 tests have been completed with 4,092 tests done in the past 24 hours. Fifty-seven people are in hospital and 14 are admitted to the intensive care unit.

Across the AHS North zone, there are 137 confirmed cases out of 7,580 tests done. There have been seven deaths.