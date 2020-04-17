What’s been described as a small fuel leak has entered the drainage system in Wembley. The local fire department has responded and says the source has been identified and mitigated.

“The spill volume is not believed to be enough to cause damage to the drainage ponds or the ecosystem within and there is no cause for concern to property.”

People in the area may notice soaker booms and equipment in key gatherings areas around the town over the next few days. They’re urged to leave them alone.

“We would like to remind everyone to take a look around your property and clean up any small spills or oil leaks that may have accumulated over the winter and clean them up,” the fire department adds.

Residents are also asked to report anything that seems abnormal in the runoff.