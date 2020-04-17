The 14th Reel Shorts Film Festival has been pushed back a full year. Organizers say due to the COVID-19, the festival initially scheduled to run from May 4th to 11th this year will be pushed back until April 26 to May 3, 2021. All of the films selected for this year’s festival will be invited to screen at next year’s festival.

“Unfortunately, stormy seas have temporarily blown everything off-course, but we will return next spring when it’s time, once again, for FiLMS AHOY,” says a statement on the film festival’s website.

The festival started in Grande Prairie in 2007. It was created in the hopes that showing films from around the world would inspire the next generation of local filmmakers.