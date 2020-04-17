First national parks, now provincial parks. The Alberta government is suspending and refunding camping reservations up to and including May 19th because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The suspension is in place until the province’s chief medical officer of health is confident the health and public safety risk from the virus is reduced. The online reservation system is temporarily closed and no longer accessible for customers to cancel bookings on their own. The province says additional cancellations, including those after the May long weekend, will be announced in the future if needed.

Dispersed random camping on public land is currently permitted, but further restrictions may be necessary for the future as the COVID-19 situation continues to unfold. Campers should be aware that a fire and recreational off-highway vehicle ban is currently in place in the Forest Protection Area.