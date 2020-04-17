News Canada Day to be celebrated virtually this year SHARE ON: Casey Kenny, staff Friday, Apr. 17th, 2020 Fireworks for Canada Day at the legislature in Ottawa (Erica Fisher, MyGrandePrairieNow.com) Canada Day will be celebrated virtually this year due to COVID-19. The federal government has announced it has decided to celebrate Canada Day virtually in a way that will allow Canadians to come together to share their pride. For Canada Day 2020, officials say they are working with Canadian artists and artisans to put together a virtual program, reflecting our diversity and values, and showcasing the immense talent the country has to offer. They say more details will be announced soon.