Two Grande Prairie-based companies have been named finalists in the 2020 Alberta Business Awards of Distinction. Both are nominated in the Mentorship Category.

Made by Africans is an e-commerce platform that promotes local African entrepreneurs around the world. It was started by local entrepreneur Ejibola Adetokunbo-Taiwo.

Adetokunbo-Taiwo, who came to Canada from Nigeria 15 years ago, has created several other companies as well, including W.E. Hustle in Heels, a platform that gives immigrant women a place to share their story. She was also named one of 75 finalists the Top 25 Canadian Immigrant Awards in 2019.

The second company, Aztec Engineering Inc, is owned by Tex Fimrite and Jason Kolosky. It is a local operation that Kolosky says is focused on building the careers of his team and supporting communities in the Alberta and B.C. Peace Region.

Aztec also hosts an annual ball hockey tournament in the city, with proceeds going to the Grande Prairie Regional Hospital Foundation and 3D Hockey Charity tournament.

The other two nominees in the mentorship category both hail from Medicine Hat, in the form of the Medicine Hat Mavericks Baseball Club and Qinetiq Target Systems. The winners are said to be announced in the near future.