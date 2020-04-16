SPA Engineering in Grande Prairie says it is doing what it can to lend a hand for front line workers. The first of several shipments of “ear savers” have made their way to the QEII hospital.

The bracket straps allow users to loop the medical mask strings behind the head, rather than having them rest behind the ear, which helps take away discomfort and pressure during long term use.

Partner Yvonne Oakford says three of the staff members have personal 3D printers able to build them. After putting the word out of social media, she says the response was staggering.

“We have about 400 to 500 to print right now, going all the way up to High Level, Peace River; some are being sent to Prince George in B.C.”

Taking around 1 1/2 hours to print five of the mask brackets, the three, on their own time, set up their printers in the morning before work, return home at lunch, and after the workday is over to check in on progress.

Oakford adds they will continue to print as long as the demand remains, and she is hoping they will be used in good health.

“During the day I’ll go by to see any of the nurses, or EMS members and drop it on their porch I don’t have to see them or anything.”

She says the first delivery to the QEII Hospital in Grande Prairie was about 50 ear savers, with another 75 heading their way on Thursday.