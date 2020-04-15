The MD of Greenview is encouraging residents to document what life is like during the COVID-19 pandemic with a printable time capsule.

Initially created by Natalie Long, a graphic designer from Medicine Hat, the downloadable booklet allows parents to gather and commit to print their and their children’s perspective on life in self-isolation.

Marketing and Communications Manager with the MD of Greenview Stacey Sevilla says a member of her staff saw the booklet on social media, as Long was getting suggestions from teachers on what resources should be included.

“She had a lot of responses, apparently thousands of responses, and she took a lot of those resources that were sent to her as ideas and put it into this handbook,” Sevilla says.

She adds they chose to make the resource available on their municipal website because they believe it will help children fill in the blanks with how they’re feeling in a creative way.

“It’s really important for us to have any way that is possible to help our kids cope with and deal with what they’re facing. We quite often forget to ask them how they’re feeling about everything that’s going on and if they have any questions.”

The COVID-19 time capsule is available for download for free from the MD of Greenview’s website.