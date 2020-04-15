Anyone hoping to head to Jasper or any other national park to camp for the May long weekend should be making other plans. Parks Canada is suspending all camping, group activities, and events across the country until at least May 31st.

The move is in response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus. The federal agency is calling on all Canadians to simply stay home.

The decision to suspend those activities includes all national parks, national historic sites, heritage canals, and national marine conservation areas. Parks Canada says it will not be taking any new reservations until June 1st at the earliest and any reservations already made until the end of May will be cancelled and refunded in full.

Canadians should be aware that any resumption of services by Parks Canada, whenever that happens, will take time or be, at best, incremental in nature.

This means:

All visitor services, including reception, information, lockage and mooring are suspended until further notice;

All visitor facilities, including parking lots, washrooms, day-use areas and visitor centres are closed until further notice;

All camping facilities including backcountry camping, oTENTiks, and other roofed accommodations remain closed until further notice;

All events, group and interpretive activities are cancelled until at least May 31, 2020;

Parks Canada will not be taking new reservations until at least June 1, 2020. All existing reservations set to take place prior to May 31, 2020, will be automatically cancelled and refunded in full.

