A Grande Prairie author has been named a finalist in the 2020 Alberta Literary Awards.

Author Sue Farrell Holler’s novel “Cold White Sun” is based on the true story of an Ethiopian refugee who was smuggled into Canada.

Fighting for the top prize in the R. Ross Annett Award for Children’s Literature (Chapter Books) category, Cold White Sun is up against “In the Key of Nira Ghani”, by Edmonton’s Natasha Deen and “Dark Shores” by Calgary’s Danielle Jensen.

When she spoke to MyGrandePrairieNow.com in the autumn of 2019, Farrell Holler called it an incredible story of resilience and hope. She said at the time getting to know the man behind the story was equally as exciting as getting to retell his tale.

“Just meeting this man, and being very inspired by his story. The way he was able to overcome trauma to create a life here in Canada,” she added.

It’s the second major nomination for Farrell Holler in the last six months, as she was also nominated in the Young People’s Literature-Text category for the Governor General’s Literary Awards in October 2019.