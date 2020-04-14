Road bans are used during the spring thaw to protect vulnerable gravel roads, (Photo: County of Grande Prairie)

As of 10 a.m. April 15th, the County of Grande Prairie’s gravel road ban will be moved to 50 per cent axle weight 24 hours a day. A road ban was initially put in place on April 8th at 75 per cent axle weight from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.

Road bans are typically used by municipalities during the spring thaw to protect vulnerable gravel roads from damage. A road ban is also in effect for all gravel roads in the City of Grande Prairie, 50 per cent axel weight 24 hours per day.