After dispensing some locally produced hand sanitizer to the community, both Latitude 55 and Broken Oak Distilleries are looking to give a little more back to those in need. The bottles were given out by donation, and nearly $18,000 was raised between the two.

Their owners are now looking for a non-profit organization that has been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic to receive those funds.

“We’re just trying to get people engaged and try to give it back to a charity in need because we don’t know a lot about the charities,” says Latitude 55 VP Of Operations Dennis Warren. “We want to make sure the ones potentially needing it the most get access to it. I know it’s not a lot of money, but it’s definitely something to help right now for everybody in such a trying time.”

Warren says he is not often surprised at the generosity of residents in the region, but in a world full of uncertainty, he adds he was blown away by those looking to help.

“People came and gave $30, $100, and $2. It was so kind to see the generosity of all the people that came and supported. You don’t always have to give money to be recognized, and that’s one thing I will say about the people of Grande Prairie is, yes, financially most of the time people are very generous, but the people are also very kind.”

The deadline for nominations is set for April 17th. To nominate a local not-for-profit, -email info@latitude55.ca.